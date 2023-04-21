Former VP Mike Pence to speak at church service in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Former Vice President Mike Pence will return to Atlanta this weekend, attending a church service on Sunday.

According to a tweet posted by the Church of the Apostles, the former vice president will be in attendance at 10:30 a.m. on April 23.

The church is located at 3585 Northside Pkwy NW, Atlanta, GA 30327.

No other details have been released at this time.

Join us this Sunday as we welcome Vice President @Mike_Pence to The Church of The Apostles! Vice President Pence is a longtime friend of @MichaelAYoussef , and will share a testimony of God's faithfulness. pic.twitter.com/JMbUyQFdei — ChurchOfTheApostles (@ApostlesATL) April 21, 2023

