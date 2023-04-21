Positively Georgia
Former VP Mike Pence to speak at church service in Atlanta

The former vice president will be in attendance at the Church of the Apostles at 10:30 a.m. on April 23.
(Credit: KALB)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Former Vice President Mike Pence will return to Atlanta this weekend, attending a church service on Sunday.

According to a tweet posted by the Church of the Apostles, the former vice president will be in attendance at 10:30 a.m. on April 23.

The church is located at 3585 Northside Pkwy NW, Atlanta, GA 30327.

No other details have been released at this time.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

