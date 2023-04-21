Forsyth Co. School District sees ‘unprecedented’ growth in homeless student population

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This past school year, Georgia school districts have seen an increase in their homeless student populations.

Forsyth County Schools wants to spread awareness.

They are experiencing an “unprecedented” number of students that do not have adequate housing compared to years past. That is according to new data presented to the School Board.

“Last year we had our first increase. We went from averaging around 640 to 670 students, and we jumped all the way up to 884 that qualified for the McKinney Vento program. This year we are already at 987, which is over a 10% increase,” said Kim Pluhar.

She is the Homeless Education Liaison in the district’s McKinney Vento Homeless Education program.

“Between the cost of rent, and car, and gas, and food, and a lot of single moms and single dads, it’s just a hard time for people,” she explained.

Pluhar said homelessness may not always look like people think it does.

There are four categories the program identifies:

-Unsheltered

-Living in emergency or transitional shelters

-Living in hotels or motels

-“Doubling-up,” or having multiple families in one dwelling

“Now, we are seeing families not just doubled up living together, they are doubled, tripled, even quintupled up,” said Pluhar.

That category represented the most students at 813 this past year. The next category was students living in hotels/motels, with 72. There were 39 listed as living in shelters.

The previous school year, for reference, had 734 students “doubled up,” 64 in hotels/motels, and 24 in shelters.

“There are people in our community that don’t have the same resources I have,” said District 1 School Board Member, Wesley McCall.

He is also co-chair of the Homeless Youth Council, which formed in March of 2020 after they saw the need in their district.

“Our council is made up of organizations in our community that have a nonprofit, or a for-profit, or a church that will work with the homeless youth in our county,” he explained. The group meets every two months.

The ways they can support students include things like transportation to and from school, tutoring, counseling, health vouchers and wraparound support.

If a student or their family wants to learn more about the resources available, they can contact the child’s school, the principal, the McKinney Vento program or a social worker.

Forsyth County is the fifth largest school district in the state.

