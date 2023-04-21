Positively Georgia
Fulton County receives federal funding for county-wide improvements

By Natasha Pollard
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County received federal funding to assist in community development projects including capital park improvements, emergency financial assistance, and homeless prevention services.

HUD, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded them over $ 1.5 million in federal funding.

“We’re proud to help the cities here in Fulton County as they work to improve lives,” said Fulton County Commissioner Dana Barrett. “From refurbished parks to new medical equipment, we’ll be feeling the effects of these grants for years to come.”

The breakdown in the charges would provide $950,000 in capital for improvements for park projects in College Park, East Point, Fairburn, Hapeville, and Union City and about $240,000 to repair the pump stations at Green Springs and Palmetto Springs both from the Community Development Block Grants.

Another $215,000 for capital improvements to the Fairburn Annex and the acquisition of a vacant lot for drive-up COVID testing and overflow parking for the Annex for the City of Fairburn.

The City of Palmetto was awarded $173,000 of Covid-19 federal funds to purchase a Lucas Mechanical Chest Compression Device which is a highly regarded lifesaving device that can provide a consistent quality of chest compressions during resuscitation attempts and support ongoing initiatives in East Point and College Parktoprovide emergency mortgage, rental and utility assistance to constituents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several non-profit partners including The Drake House, 24/7 Gateway LLC, Youth Empowerment Success Services, Community Assistance Center, HOSEA Feed the Hungry & Homeless, Society of Saint Vincent DePaul, and Poverty2Prosperitywill all receive additional funding to help areas in prevention.

For more on Fulton County news visit here.

