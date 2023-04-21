Georgia family helps police capture escaped inmate, holds him at gunpoint

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - “It’s a lot of action for this neighborhood, so we were kind of excited but kind of cautious and concerned at the same time,” said Fred Cartwright.

Marine veteran Fred Cartwright and his son, Naveh, took the law in their own hands on Thursday.

Cartwright says the day started just like any other until dozens of police cars swarmed their west Covington community.

“Just a nice, quiet community that we live in and we leave our door unlocked and stuff like that because everybody pretty much know everybody,” he said.

Tyler Morgan, an escaped Newton County inmate, was on the loose.

Morgan was working at the Covington Police facility as a trustee, a program that puts low level offenders to work.

“He definitely broke that level of trust,” said Lt. Daniel Digby, Covington Police Department.

Covington police says Morgan was at their facility when he stole a police car and drove off.

The car’s tracker wasn’t working.

“We were able to start getting calls in and we were able to react to those calls, move to those locations,” said Lt. Digby.

After an hours long search, police found Morgan about 20 minutes away right in Cartwright’s front yard.

Police had already searched Cartwright’s home, but didn’t see Morgan. When they left, the family says they heard some shuffling from under their black navigator.

“He was sliding from underneath the car and was crying saying he was sorry to bring these problems to your house, I can’t take it in jail,” said Cartwright.

Police say tell us cartwright held Morgan at gunpoint until they arrived.

“They handled it in a lawful way and everything worked out great,” said Lt. Digby.

The family isn’t looking for praise, but has a message.

“[You] definitely got to be prepared for whatever happens in life. Although you think you live in a safe community, it may not be so safe,” said Cartwright.

