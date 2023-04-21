Good Samaritan saves dozens of families from Mableton fire

MABLETON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Thursday night, Richard Aheto heard a popping outside his window. He looked through his broken window blinds and saw a fire at an adjacent apartmebt building.

Aheto then ran across the street and started banging on doors to wake up families.

Take a moment away from this chaotic world…and meet Richard.



Richard helped save dozens of families from a fire last night in Mableton. He then gave up his bed & couch for those displaced.



Why is he holding a bag of Chick-fil-A?He bought them lunch.



We need more Richards! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/qocyKlpyLr — Patrick Quinn (@PatrickQuinnTV) April 21, 2023

“I’m scared for them, I’m not scared for me. I saw a lot of people with little babies, especially,” said Aheto, in an interview with Atlanta News First on Friday.

He said the noise of the fire was drowning out the sound of his banging.

So he walked around the side of the building and started knocking on windows.

“I started knocking on the windows. So I banged on the windows,” Aheto explained.

He said he helped dozens of residents and families out of their homes as the apartment building was succumbing to the flames.

Soon everyone was evacuated, including Sheena Smith, who’s second-floor unit burned.

“In one second everything you have is gone. Just try to imagine that,” said Sheena, who evacuated with her daughter and mother.

Smith said Aheto knocked on her door and alerted her to the fire.

“It’s a refreshing feeling to know that people still care,” Smith said.

Everyone survived the fire and nobody sustained serious injuries, according to Cobb County fire officials.

Aheto credits God for putting him in the place to help those in need.

On Friday, Cobb County EMS and the Red Cross provided temporary shelter at a recreation center at 2625 Joe Jerkins Boulevard in Austell.

