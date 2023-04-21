Kroger Delivery now accepting EBT payment for online grocery orders

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Kroger Delivery now accepts EBT payments for all online grocery orders.

This new payment option opens new opportunities for customers to access fresh, healthy, SNAP-eligible foods in a way that is most convenient.

To begin placing digital orders today, customers can create an account through the Kroger Delivery app or at Kroger.com. Simply add an EBT account number as a new card under “My Account” and “Wallet.” Fill a cart with SNAP-eligible items, select a convenient Pickup or Delivery time and checkout. Once on the checkout screen, select EBT as the payment method and enter the PIN to confirm the order.

