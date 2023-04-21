Mattie’s call issued for missing woman in Clayton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County police are looking for a woman missing after being taken to the hospital in Riverdale.

On April 20, the police responded to a missing person call on the 10th block of Upper Riverdale Road where Samirah Jones ran out the front door of the hospital after being transported for experiencing a mental health crisis.

Samirah Jones is described as a 29-year-old female, with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 1 tall and weighs about 115 pounds. Samirah Jones was last seen wearing red pants, a white shirt, red fluffy slippers, and a head scarf.

Anyone with information in reference to the whereabouts of Samirah Jones is encouraged to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or call 911 immediately.

