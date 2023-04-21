Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Mattie’s call issued for missing woman in Clayton County

Mattie’s call issued for Samirah Jones in Clayton County
Mattie’s call issued for Samirah Jones in Clayton County(Clayton County Police Department)
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County police are looking for a woman missing after being taken to the hospital in Riverdale.

On April 20, the police responded to a missing person call on the 10th block of Upper Riverdale Road where Samirah Jones ran out the front door of the hospital after being transported for experiencing a mental health crisis.

Samirah Jones is described as a 29-year-old female, with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 1 tall and weighs about 115 pounds. Samirah Jones was last seen wearing red pants, a white shirt, red fluffy slippers, and a head scarf.

Anyone with information in reference to the whereabouts of Samirah Jones is encouraged to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MotelX
Officials to close College Park hotel due to ‘deplorable conditions’
YSL case defense Attorney Anastasia Manettas being arrested Thursday morning.
Young Slime Life attorney facing drug, battery, obstruction charges
Elementary school kids reportedly given a lesson about the cost of owning slaves in a way that...
Paulding Co. parents say third-grade field trip to plantation went wrong
Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on...
Expiring soon: Lottery officials still searching for $1.5 million Powerball winner
A video obtained by Atlanta News First appears to show a student being pushed to the ground by...
Video shows DeKalb Co. student allegedly assaulted by school employee

Latest News

Fulton County receives federal funding for county-wide improvements
Fulton County receives federal funding for county-wide improvements
Newoker Hurt
Clayton County man found buried four years ago killed by girlfriend, police say
YSL case defense Attorney Anastasia Manettas being arrested Thursday morning.
Young Slime Life attorney facing drug, battery, obstruction charges
The probability of a claim denial is high if the air conditioner or heater is past its lifespan...
‘Claim Denied!’ Why a home warranty for your air conditioner is a bad idea
An Atlanta News First Investigation
Trying to save face, police officer lies after botched no-knock raid