Police looking for two men in catalytic converter theft in Duluth

Catalytic converter theft in Gwinnett County
Catalytic converter theft in Gwinnett County(Gwinnett County Police Department)
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Gwinnett County police are searching for two men who are persons of interest in the theft of catalytic converters in Duluth.

On March 2, police say, two men attempted to steal catalytic converters from a neighborhood on Saint Andrews Drive in Gwinnett County.

There is a surveillance video showing the men purchasing tools from a Walmart on Jimmy Carter Boulevard. In the same video around midnight, these two men are later seen trying to steal the catalytic converters from a vehicle.

The men are described as being in their early 20s, one was wearing a black hoodie, shorts, socks, and slides. In the photos, you can see a distinct tattoo of a partial clock covering the top of his left hand.

The other man was wearing a blue zip-up hoodie, green sweatpants, gray socks and green Nike slides, with distinct tattoos on his right hand.

If anyone has any information about their identity and whereabouts, please contact GCPD detectives at (678) 442-5653. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

