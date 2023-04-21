Several drug take-back events planned for Saturday around metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Gwinnett County Police Department will participate in the DEA National Drug Take-Back Initiative this Saturday, April 22.

The National Drug Take-Back Initiative will allow the community to drop off potentially dangerous prescription medication at designated collection points. Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue that can lead to accidental poisoning, overdose, and abuse. In addition, many teenagers that abuse prescription drugs get them from family or friends’ home medicine cabinets.

The collection times are from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the following locations:

Police Headquarters - 770 Hi-Hope Rd, Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Universal Church - 6081 Singleton Rd, Norcross, GA 30093

South Precinct - 2180 Stone Dr, Lilburn, GA 30047

North Precinct - 2735 Mall of Georgia Blvd, Buford, GA 30518

East Precinct - 2273 Alcovy Rd, Dacula, GA 30019

Central Precinct - 3125 Satellite Blvd, Duluth, GA 30096

Bay Creek Precinct - 185 Ozora Rd, Loganville, GA 30052

No appointment is necessary during these times. The collection sites can accept tablets, capsules, patches, and other prescription drugs for proper disposal. Liquids, syringes, sharps, and other drugs will not be accepted.

People who drop off will not be asked questions about their medical history or how they obtained the medications.

Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co. and its family of pharmacies, Cardinal Health, and DisposeRx, will also host a Drug Take Back event this Saturday.

Kroger Atlanta Division locations include:

Kroger - 10945 State Bridge Rd, Alpharetta, Ga 30022-8164

Kroger - 700 Highway 29 N, Athens, GA 30601-1544

Kroger - 1355 S Park St, Carrollton, GA 30117-4433

Kroger - 125 E Main St, Cartersville, Ga 30120-3317

Kroger - 1524 Georgia Highway 16 W, Griffin, GA 30223

Kroger - 435 Lewiston Rd, Grovetown, GA 30813-4221

Kroger - 4753 Atlanta Hwy, Loganville, GA 30052

Kroger - 2809 N Columbia St, Milledgeville, GA 31061

Kroger - 227 Sandy Springs Pl NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328-5918

Kroger - 3094 Watson Blvd, Warner Robins, GA 31093

