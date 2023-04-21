Positively Georgia
Several drug take-back events planned for Saturday around metro Atlanta

Drug Take Back event.
Drug Take Back event.(KTVF)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Gwinnett County Police Department will participate in the DEA National Drug Take-Back Initiative this Saturday, April 22.

The National Drug Take-Back Initiative will allow the community to drop off potentially dangerous prescription medication at designated collection points. Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue that can lead to accidental poisoning, overdose, and abuse. In addition, many teenagers that abuse prescription drugs get them from family or friends’ home medicine cabinets.

The collection times are from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Police Headquarters - 770 Hi-Hope Rd, Lawrenceville, GA 30043
  • Universal Church - 6081 Singleton Rd, Norcross, GA 30093
  • South Precinct - 2180 Stone Dr, Lilburn, GA 30047
  • North Precinct - 2735 Mall of Georgia Blvd, Buford, GA 30518
  • East Precinct - 2273 Alcovy Rd, Dacula, GA 30019
  • Central Precinct - 3125 Satellite Blvd, Duluth, GA 30096
  • Bay Creek Precinct - 185 Ozora Rd, Loganville, GA 30052

No appointment is necessary during these times. The collection sites can accept tablets, capsules, patches, and other prescription drugs for proper disposal. Liquids, syringes, sharps, and other drugs will not be accepted.

People who drop off will not be asked questions about their medical history or how they obtained the medications.

Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co. and its family of pharmacies, Cardinal Health, and DisposeRx, will also host a Drug Take Back event this Saturday.

Kroger Atlanta Division locations include:

  • Kroger - 10945 State Bridge Rd, Alpharetta, Ga 30022-8164
  • Kroger - 700 Highway 29 N, Athens, GA 30601-1544
  • Kroger - 1355 S Park St, Carrollton, GA 30117-4433
  • Kroger - 125 E Main St, Cartersville, Ga 30120-3317
  • Kroger - 1524 Georgia Highway 16 W, Griffin, GA 30223
  • Kroger - 435 Lewiston Rd, Grovetown, GA 30813-4221
  • Kroger - 4753 Atlanta Hwy, Loganville, GA 30052
  • Kroger - 2809 N Columbia St, Milledgeville, GA 31061
  • Kroger - 227 Sandy Springs Pl NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328-5918
  • Kroger - 3094 Watson Blvd, Warner Robins, GA 31093

