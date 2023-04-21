Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Woman accused of stealing oxtails and racks of ribs from store in Cartersville

“She walked down aisle 14 and concealed all items inside a large purse-style bag”
Cartersville
Cartersville(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a woman who allegedly stole “9 packs of ox tails and 2 packs of ribeyes” from a grocery store.

The alleged theft happened around noon on Mar. 20, at Food City located at 1912 Joe Frank Harris Parkway in Cartersville.

According to a report, management told deputies that a female exited a black in color Hyundai Genesis with no license plate and entered the store. Witnesses reported the Hyundai was driven by an unknown, white adult who parked at the nearby Chevron.

“She walked down aisle 14 and concealed all items inside a large purse-style bag. She then walked around all the cash registers, exited the store, and walked to the Chevron with the bag of stolen goods. She entered the suspect vehicle and left northbound on Joe Frank Harris Parkway,” officials stated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 770-382-5050 ext. 6027.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MotelX
Officials to close College Park hotel due to ‘deplorable conditions’
YSL case defense Attorney Anastasia Manettas being arrested Thursday morning.
Young Slime Life attorney facing drug, battery, obstruction charges
Elementary school kids reportedly given a lesson about the cost of owning slaves in a way that...
Paulding Co. parents say third-grade field trip to plantation went wrong
Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on...
Expiring soon: Lottery officials still searching for $1.5 million Powerball winner
A video obtained by Atlanta News First appears to show a student being pushed to the ground by...
Video shows DeKalb Co. student allegedly assaulted by school employee

Latest News

Growing Georgia lavender farm
Day of Silence observance
East Atlanta middle school celebrates diversity in an intentional way
Former VP Mike Pence to speak at church service in Atlanta
Fatal crash Peachtree Industrial
Accident shuts down Peachtree Industrial Blvd., police say