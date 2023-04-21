Woman accused of stealing oxtails and racks of ribs from store in Cartersville

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a woman who allegedly stole “9 packs of ox tails and 2 packs of ribeyes” from a grocery store.

The alleged theft happened around noon on Mar. 20, at Food City located at 1912 Joe Frank Harris Parkway in Cartersville.

According to a report, management told deputies that a female exited a black in color Hyundai Genesis with no license plate and entered the store. Witnesses reported the Hyundai was driven by an unknown, white adult who parked at the nearby Chevron.

“She walked down aisle 14 and concealed all items inside a large purse-style bag. She then walked around all the cash registers, exited the store, and walked to the Chevron with the bag of stolen goods. She entered the suspect vehicle and left northbound on Joe Frank Harris Parkway,” officials stated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 770-382-5050 ext. 6027.

