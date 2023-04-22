Positively Georgia
Assistant Principal of Lithonia Middle School arrested, accused of sexual battery

By Karli Barnett
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Assistant Principal of Lithonia Middle School is facing charges of aggravated sexual battery, aggravated sodomy, and simple battery.

Samuel Wilder was arrested Thursday by DeKalb County School Police.

The DeKalb County School district issued a statement that says:

“The DeKalb County School District (DCSD) takes staff allegations very seriously and prioritizes the safety and well-being of our students and staff above all else. After receiving reports of possible inappropriate actions on the part of Mr. Samuel Wilder, an assistant principal at Lithonia Middle School, detectives from the DCSD Police Department promptly launched an investigation.

Due to the seriousness of the allegations, the District followed appropriate protocols and procedures and placed Mr. Wilder on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, which has uncovered evidence that has led to his arrest.

No students were found to have been involved in these allegations, and DCSD school and District personnel continue to cooperate in this ongoing investigation fully.”

They did not go into details about what exactly those allegations were, but went on to say they will cooperate fully in the investigation.

Atlanta News First went by Wilder’s home, but no one answered the door.

