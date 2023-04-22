Atlanta public schools celebrate 150 year anniversary parade

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta public schools are celebrating 150 years with an anniversary parade on Saturday.

The parade began at the Carver campus at 10 a.m. then went to University Avenue, to Pryor Road then turned onto Claire Drive. It concludes at Lakewood Stadium, officials added.

Attendees lined up on the route to watch marching bands, school clubs and organizations, alumni groups, partners, and community organizations.

