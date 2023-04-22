Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Atlanta public schools celebrate 150 year anniversary parade

Atlanta public schools are celebrating 150 years with an anniversary parade on Saturday.
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta public schools are celebrating 150 years with an anniversary parade on Saturday.

The parade began at the Carver campus at 10 a.m. then went to University Avenue, to Pryor Road then turned onto Claire Drive. It concludes at Lakewood Stadium, officials added.

Attendees lined up on the route to watch marching bands, school clubs and organizations, alumni groups, partners, and community organizations.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MotelX
Officials to close College Park hotel due to ‘deplorable conditions’
YSL case defense Attorney Anastasia Manettas being arrested Thursday morning.
Young Slime Life attorney facing drug, battery, obstruction charges
Shiloh Middle School
Gwinnett County students get sick after drug-infused drink brought to school
Cobb County School District school bus drivers could get a pay raise
Cobb County school district responds to middle school threat
Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on...
Expiring soon: Lottery officials still searching for $1.5 million Powerball winner

Latest News

Braves to commemorate Georgia native, MLB great Jackie Robinson
The Georgia Aquarium has joined emergency efforts to rescue manatees from the waters around...
Georgia Aquarium’s efforts to save endangered species highlighted
Roswell historic home museum
Roswell celebrates Earth Day with free community days
Roswell celebrates Earth Day with free community days