Braves to commemorate Georgia native, MLB great Jackie Robinson

The Atlanta Braves are set to host a ceremony that commemorates a former MLB great.
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Braves are set to host a ceremony that commemorates a former MLB great.

Jackie Robinson is set to be commemorated at Truist Park ahead of the Brave’s game on Saturday against the Houston Astros.

According to officials, kids of the Jackie Robinson Boys and Girls Club can enjoy carnival games, a rock wall, and a zip line inside the ballpark before the first pitch.

Robinson was born in Cairo, Georgia in 1919 and passed away in 1972.

Robinson began his career more than 76 years ago.

