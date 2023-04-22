Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Crews resume search for missing 38-year-old man on Coosa River

Police respond to a scene with lights and sirens on.
Police respond to a scene with lights and sirens on.(KAIT)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Emergency crews have resumed the search for a 38-year-old man who went missing on the Coosa River in Floyd County on Friday afternoon.

According to the Department of Natural Resources, “just after Noon on Friday, Georgia game wardens responded “to a possible drowning on the Coosa River in Floyd County near the Old River Road Boat Ramp. They immediately began searching for a 38-year-old male who had gone under and not resurfaced.”

The search was suspended at 9 p.m. and resumed at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday.

“The man had been fishing with two other individuals when their bass boat began to take on water. All three attempted to swim to the bank, but only two were successful at getting out of the river,” Department of Natural Resources officials told Atlanta News First.

The identity of the missing man is unknown at this time.

Officials said Game Wardens, Rome City Fire, Floyd County EMA, Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, Floyd County Police Department and Georgia State Patrol have searched the area together.

The search continues.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MotelX
Officials to close College Park hotel due to ‘deplorable conditions’
YSL case defense Attorney Anastasia Manettas being arrested Thursday morning.
Young Slime Life attorney facing drug, battery, obstruction charges
Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on...
Expiring soon: Lottery officials still searching for $1.5 million Powerball winner
Shiloh Middle School
Gwinnett County students get sick after drug-infused drink brought to school
Cobb County School District school bus drivers could get a pay raise
Cobb County school district responds to middle school threat

Latest News

Dr. Charles Stanley
Public repose underway for late Atlanta Baptist pastor Dr. Charles Stanley
Lil Wayne performs at the Lil' WeezyAna Fest at Champions Square on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in...
Hip-Hop icon Lil Wayne’s Atlanta tour date at the Tabernacle rescheduled
Neighbors, businesses reject MARTA’s latest development plan of 5 Points station.
MARTA police to host job fair, offer sign-on bonus up to $5K
Gwinnett Co. police to participate in national drug take-back initiative
Gwinnett County police drug take-back initiative scheduled