Crews resume search for missing 38-year-old man on Coosa River

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Emergency crews have resumed the search for a 38-year-old man who went missing on the Coosa River in Floyd County on Friday afternoon.

According to the Department of Natural Resources, “just after Noon on Friday, Georgia game wardens responded “to a possible drowning on the Coosa River in Floyd County near the Old River Road Boat Ramp. They immediately began searching for a 38-year-old male who had gone under and not resurfaced.”

The search was suspended at 9 p.m. and resumed at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday.

“The man had been fishing with two other individuals when their bass boat began to take on water. All three attempted to swim to the bank, but only two were successful at getting out of the river,” Department of Natural Resources officials told Atlanta News First.

The identity of the missing man is unknown at this time.

Officials said Game Wardens, Rome City Fire, Floyd County EMA, Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, Floyd County Police Department and Georgia State Patrol have searched the area together.

The search continues.

