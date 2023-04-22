Douglasville police host ‘Youth Peace Summit’ on ‘conflict resolution’

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The second ‘Youth Peace Summit’ by the Douglasville Police Department is underway on Saturday, focusing on conflict resolution, according to police officials.

The police department held its first event in March just days after two teens were killed and multiple people were injured at a shooting outside of a Sweet 16 birthday party.

According to a Facebook post, “All youth and those involved with youth invited to attend. Be a part of something bigger, contribute, and connect to help make a difference,” officials said.

Police Chief Gary Sparks previously told Atlanta News First he hopes the summit will stop the violence impacting young people.

“We decided a month ago, to have a youth peace rally because we have seen throughout the state and the nation where our youth has been involved in negative situations where our youth are losing their lives,” Chief Sparks said. “Being involved in gangs. Being involved with different types of social media, so we just wanted to come together today to speak on some solutions to the issues that we see facing some of our youth together,” he said.

