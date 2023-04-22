Positively Georgia
First Alert Forecast: Showers early ahead of a sunny & breezy Saturday

Rain ends by 9AM, and sunshine filters in through the day
By Courteney Jacobazzi
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

The early morning hours bring the chance for showers, but the afternoon will do a complete 180 forecast wise!

Sunshine returns by late morning, leaving us with a beautiful afternoon full of blue sky and highs in the low 70s.

It will also be breezy, winds could gust upwards of 25-30 mph through the day.

Sunday will shape up nice as well with sunshine and temperatures near 70.

Enjoy the dry weather while it lasts. It looks like we will head into a cooler and unsettled pattern through most of next week with rain chances returning by Tuesday.

Wednesday seems to carry widespread, chilly rain for the afternoon and evening with highs only in the low 60s.

Rain chances taper by the end of the work week, but keep that umbrella handy!

Nice afternoons for the weekend. Cooler and unsettled through the week.
Nice afternoons for the weekend. Cooler and unsettled through the week.(Atlanta News First)

