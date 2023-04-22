Positively Georgia
Gwinnett County police drug take-back initiative scheduled

The Gwinnett County Police Department is scheduled to participate in the DEA National Drug Take-Back initiative on Saturday morning.
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Gwinnett County Police Department is scheduled to participate in the DEA National Drug Take-Back initiative on Saturday morning.

According to police officials, the purpose of the initiative is to “combat increased overdose deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The drug take-back initiative will be held from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., according to officials.

“The partnership between GCPD and DEA aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs,” according to Gwinnett County police officials.

Officials have listed several drop-off locations in the metro Atlanta area including:

  • Police Headquarters                     770 Hi-Hope Rd, Lawrenceville, GA  30043
  • Universal Church                          6081 Singleton Rd, Norcross, GA 30093
  • South Precinct                              2180 Stone Dr, Lilburn, GA 30047
  • North Precinct                               2735 Mall of Georgia Blvd, Buford, GA 30518
  • East Precinct                                2273 Alcovy Rd, Dacula, GA 30019
  • Central Precinct                            3125 Satellite Blvd, Duluth, GA 30096
  • Bay Creek Precinct                       185 Ozora Rd, Loganville, GA 30052

