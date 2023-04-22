Gwinnett County police drug take-back initiative scheduled
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Gwinnett County Police Department is scheduled to participate in the DEA National Drug Take-Back initiative on Saturday morning.
According to police officials, the purpose of the initiative is to “combat increased overdose deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The drug take-back initiative will be held from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., according to officials.
“The partnership between GCPD and DEA aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs,” according to Gwinnett County police officials.
Officials have listed several drop-off locations in the metro Atlanta area including:
- Police Headquarters 770 Hi-Hope Rd, Lawrenceville, GA 30043
- Universal Church 6081 Singleton Rd, Norcross, GA 30093
- South Precinct 2180 Stone Dr, Lilburn, GA 30047
- North Precinct 2735 Mall of Georgia Blvd, Buford, GA 30518
- East Precinct 2273 Alcovy Rd, Dacula, GA 30019
- Central Precinct 3125 Satellite Blvd, Duluth, GA 30096
- Bay Creek Precinct 185 Ozora Rd, Loganville, GA 30052
