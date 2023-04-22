Positively Georgia
Hawks Game 6 on collision course with Janet Jackson, Taylor Swift concerts

By Talgat Almanov and Jason Lewis
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Hawks’ home momentum over the Celtics Friday night in the 2023 NBA playoffs could cause downtown conflict if the Hawks force a Game 6.

That’s because Game 6 would be played at State Farm Arena Thursday, April 27.

It’s the same night Janet Jackson is set to take the stage at State Farm Arena for her “Together Again” concert stop in Atlanta.

Atlanta News First has confirmed through the Hawks organization Jackson’s concert would move from Thursday, April 27 to Friday, April 28.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift’s three-night concert is scheduled to start at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Friday evening on the 28th. The perfect storm of mega concerts and potential NBA playoff action means downtown will be packed with crowds.

Of course, this all comes down to whether the Hawks can pull off another win against the Celtics to keep the Championship dream alive.

