Hip-Hop icon Lil Wayne’s Atlanta tour date at the Tabernacle rescheduled

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hip-hop icon Lil Wayne’s scheduled tour date at the Tabernacle in Atlanta has been rescheduled due to “unforeseen circumstances,” according to officials at his Young Money record label.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, we are rescheduling Lil Wayne’s Atlanta show to a later date. Wayne is very disappointed and was excited to perform for his fans. We’ll keep you updated on the upcoming show date,” according to a statement by Young Money officials.

Tickets for the “Welcome To Tha Carter Tour” presented by Young Money, Rolling Loud, and Live Nation went on sale in February, officials said.

Lil Wayne is best known for his ground-breaking, chart-topping hit songs, albums, features, and dozens of mixtapes throughout his legendary career.

In 2018, Lil Wayne was honored with the “I Am Hip Hop Icon Award” at the BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta, just a couple of weeks after he released his long-awaited hit Tha Carter 5 album.

Known by many as one of the best rappers of all time, the New Orleans-born rapper received the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award at the 2023 Grammy Awards.“I think Tha Carter V accurately displays how powerful Lil Wayne’s lyrics can be. For those who don’t agree, go listen to “Don’t Cry,” “Open Letter,” or “Let It All Work Out.” Plenty of introspective lyrics that are enough to give you the chills,” said Chandler Power, the creator of the social media page @Liltunechiclassics.

He also helped found superstars Drake, Nicki Minaj, Tyga, and other talented rappers Euro, Gudda Gudda, and Mellow Racks on his Young Money record label.

He released his last album “Funeral” in January 2020 and announced in 2022 that he’s working on his highly anticipated album “Tha Carter VI”. Lil Wayne is also working on his new album called, “Tha Carter 6.”

