MARTA offers rideshare services for those impacted by suspended routes

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rideshare services are being offered for some residents impacted after officials suspended more than a dozen bus stops in parts of Atlanta.

Saturday marked the first day that several MARTA bus routes were suspended. Rideshare services including Uber and Lyft are being offered by MARTA for Bus Route 183 along Niskey Lake Road. For those who normally use this route, MARTA officials say you can go to the Barge Road Park and Ride and look for a sign with a QR code to get a ride to your destination.

In a statement, MARTA explained that they heard from a customer who shared that buses were having to routinely cross into the oncoming lane along Niskey Lake Road.

MARTA previously told Atlanta News First an investigation by the Office of Safety recommended a portion of Bus Route 183 to be discontinued as the street is too narrow for buses to maneuver through curves without crossing into the other lane.

MARTA also posted detour notices at each stop, pointing people to the nearest stops that will still be in service, with one at Campbellton Rd & Niskey Lake Rd and the other at County Line Road and Campbellton Road.

Officials previously told Atlanta News First that service was suspended due to safety concerns.

MARTA says safety is the reason 16 bus stops along parts of Niskey Lake Road and County Line Rd. will close.

Atlanta City Councilmember Marci Collier Overstreet, whose district includes most of Bus Route 183, said,

“This canceled bus route will have a significant impact on our residents who rely on public transportation to get to work, school, and other important locations in our city,” Overstreet said. “This is a disruptive change that clearly brings increased concern from the public. Without a plan in place, MARTA will not be able to respond effectively to this change. It is vitally important that they communicate with the public promptly and transparently to fix this.”

According to a statement by MARTA officials, “MARTA has notified the City of Atlanta about the service suspension and recommended several options to accommodate the safe passage of buses along Niskey Lake Road” including:

• Widening the existing Niskey Lake Road right-of-way of 20 feet to 24 feet

• Providing pull-off areas along the alignment

• Removing any near curb signs, utility poles, or items near to the vehicle envelope

• Installing flashing beacons that alert drivers to oncoming large vehicles

• One-way directional pairing of Niskey Lake Road and County Line Road

• Restricting on-street parking for all vehicles, including construction vehicles

