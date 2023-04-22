Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

MARTA police to host job fair, offer sign-on bonus up to $5K

A MARTA Police Department job fair is set to be held on Saturday morning with sign-on bonuses offered for those qualified candidates.
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A MARTA Police Department job fair is set to be held on Saturday morning with sign-on bonuses offered for those qualified candidates.

Officials say Marta police will provide all uniforms and equipment necessary for the position and offers excellent benefits and opportunities for advancement. Pay starts at $48,776. Officials are looking to hire officers, dispatchers, and protective specialists.

Sign-on bonuses are between $3,000 - $5,000, according to officials.

The job fair will be held at MARTA headquarters near the Lindbergh station from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MotelX
Officials to close College Park hotel due to ‘deplorable conditions’
YSL case defense Attorney Anastasia Manettas being arrested Thursday morning.
Young Slime Life attorney facing drug, battery, obstruction charges
Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on...
Expiring soon: Lottery officials still searching for $1.5 million Powerball winner
Shiloh Middle School
Gwinnett County students get sick after drug-infused drink brought to school
Cobb County School District school bus drivers could get a pay raise
Cobb County school district responds to middle school threat

Latest News

Dr. Charles Stanley
Late Atlanta Baptist pastor Dr. Charles Stanley to lie in repose
Lil Wayne performs at the Lil' WeezyAna Fest at Champions Square on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in...
Hip-Hop icon Lil Wayne’s Atlanta tour date at the Tabernacle rescheduled
Gwinnett Co. police to participate in national drug take-back initiative
Gwinnett County police drug take-back initiative scheduled
MARTA bus stop
MARTA offers rideshare services for those impacted by suspended routes