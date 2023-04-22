MARTA police to host job fair, offer sign-on bonus up to $5K

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A MARTA Police Department job fair is set to be held on Saturday morning with sign-on bonuses offered for those qualified candidates.

Officials say Marta police will provide all uniforms and equipment necessary for the position and offers excellent benefits and opportunities for advancement. Pay starts at $48,776. Officials are looking to hire officers, dispatchers, and protective specialists.

Sign-on bonuses are between $3,000 - $5,000, according to officials.

The job fair will be held at MARTA headquarters near the Lindbergh station from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

