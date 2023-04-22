Positively Georgia
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A chance for everyone to get moving at Georgia Tech.

A mobility clinic for people with limb loss or limb differences was held at the Georgia Tech Rec Center on Saturday.

The event was free in partnership with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, officials said.

Mobility clinic for children and adults held at Georgia tech
Limb Loss & Limb Difference Mobility Clinic at Georgia Tech Rec Center

Children and adults with limb loss or limb differences met with an expert team for tips on improving their mobility through a variety of fun and educational activities.

