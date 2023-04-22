ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A chance for everyone to get moving at Georgia Tech.

A mobility clinic for people with limb loss or limb differences was held at the Georgia Tech Rec Center on Saturday.

The event was free in partnership with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, officials said.

Mobility clinic for children and adults held at Georgia tech (Ossur)

Limb Loss & Limb Difference Mobility Clinic at Georgia Tech Rec Center (Ossur)

Children and adults with limb loss or limb differences met with an expert team for tips on improving their mobility through a variety of fun and educational activities.

