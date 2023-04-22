Neighbors want safety changes to busy intersection, county says survey to start soon

KENNESAW, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - People living near a busy Cobb County intersection are sounding off about what they said is a dangerous spot for drivers and walkers.

Some residents said Shiloh and Frey Roads in Kennesaw, have been the scene of accidents for years.

“It’s been a problem since we moved in. The light there is no left or right turning signals,” said Kathryn Burson. “The light is incredibly quick, five to eight seconds maximum. If there are five cars, you’re going to wait for two lights to get through. It’s just been a problem and they’ve never addressed it,” Burson said.

Burson has lived in a neighborhood nearby since 2001. She said she has seen a lot of near-crashes.

“I’ll have the right of way to go straight across and they will run a light that’s almost red, and so I’ve gotten almost hit a couple of times,” Burson said. “You’ll take your life when you go through Frey and Shiloh Roads,” she said. “School buses in the morning, the buses are turning in and out of Frey Road leading into my subdivision here, it’s impossible for them to get out here. They have to literally take their lives into their own hands and they’re taking the children’s lives into their own hands,” Burson said.

“Everyone has a problem with it. I’ll cut through the business park up there, because it’s easier for me and faster for me to cut through the business park to turn right onto Shiloh and turn left on Frey, out of this subdivision,” Burson said.

Friday morning, Allyson Borges said she took pictures of a crash at the intersection. She said she has witnessed at least five of them over the last couple of years.

“We’ve seen people rush through. We’ve seen a lot of road rage incidents, where people will start shouting at each other from their car, honking horns, and actual motor vehicle accidents,” Borges said. “Like today, this morning, as I was leaving my house, there was a head-on collision right there at the intersection,” she said. “It’s quite dangerous because there’s also a straightaway lane that goes back towards the cluster of neighborhoods. So, people will come into that lane so even if you’re trying to creep across the intersection to turn left, you run the risk of someone just head-on collision and hitting you,” Borges said.

Borges said she has been reaching out to the county for years about the intersection.

“I reached out initially at the beginning of 2021 and got a response that the last time that they had done the survey on the particular intersection, had been four years prior and I guess they didn’t see anything wrong with it,” Borges said. “This is an immensely growing area, because of Kennesaw State, and so the traffic patterns have changed pretty significantly, just over the past couple of years. So, I don’t think that intersection is really accommodating the flow of traffic,” she said.

She claims years have gone by, but nothing has been done.

“So, here we are three almost 4 years later from the initial email, I’ve reached out, every single time that I have observed an accident I reached out, and said that this intersection is dangerous,” Borges said.

A Cobb County official said the first inquiry received, about this intersection was in January, adding that they then added it to their list to survey, which is scheduled for next week.

In an email, Cobb County said, “It will then take weeks for the analysis of the data. DOT does monitor incidents at intersections and roads, and so far this intersection has not raised a red flag, but we’ll see what the survey says,” the email said.

“I don’t think they’re going to do anything. I think they don’t have the incentive to do it. It would take death for them to change it,” Burson said.

Borges said she got a response from Cobb County officials on Friday.

“But my concern is that someone is going to get, if they haven’t already, get very seriously injured, or killed, at this intersection because people speed through. It’s not safe,” Borges said.

Now, Borges is only hoping for the best.

“I guess I’m hopeful that they will get it fixed and corrected,” Borges said. “Fingers crossed that they get it resolved, because it’s a scary intersection, and someone’s going to end up getting killed if they have an already,” she said.

“I want to be able to get out of my neighborhood and not take seven rotations of the light,” Borges said. “That’s pretty frustrating,” she added.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.