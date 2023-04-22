One of the largest lavender farms in Georgia continues to expand

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The farm is one of the largest lavender farms in the state of Georgia.

“We have 4,000 lavender plants in counting,” said Tina Duffey Owner of Red Oak Lavender Farm near Dahlonega, “We grow flowers here too. When you have so much lavender in one area you can actually call it lavender honey.”

When her family started the farm, they were met with some criticism, with irrigation systems and little tricks, they found a way. Now, universities like UGA come to the farm and conduct research on lavender growth in Georgia.

The community uses the space and the lavender. The lavender is used in gin, at Big Creek Distillery, a family-owned spot down the road. The local women’s shelter brings women leaving domestic violence situations to the farm, to breathe, and to feel a bit of peace. Special needs classes stop by, learning about wildlife, and enjoying the day.

The farm is expanding again. They just received a $16K grant to build a hoop tunnel and expand their plants’ growing season.

“We put all the money the farm makes here, back into the farm-- to help pay our staff, to help expand the farm,” said Duffey, “We do this because when people come here, it gives them that peace and happiness and it is my way of kind of giving back to the world.”

