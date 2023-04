ROSWELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Roswell is celebrating earth day with free community days at its four historic home museums.

Attendees can explore Barrington Hall, Bulloch Hall, and the Smith Plantation.

You can also check out Mimosa Hall and Gardens, which is one of the oldest net zero buildings in the country, and has a solar roof system.

