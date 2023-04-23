65-year-old DeKalb County man reported missing

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The DeKalb County Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a 66-year-old missing person.

Jevon Griffin was last seen on April 21 near the 1800 clock of SInger Way wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, and black boots, according to officials.

Griffin is described as 5′11 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds.

If you have information on Griffin’s whereabouts contact DeKalb police at 770-724-7710.

