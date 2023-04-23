All lanes closed on I-285 West in Sandy Springs after multiple-car crash

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a “seven-car crash involving a tractor-trailer” shut down all lanes on I-285 West in Sandy Springs early Sunday morning.

According to Sandy Springs police officials, emergency crews responded to the area of I-285 West near Roswell Road after reports of a crash. It is unknown what time the crash happened.

“There is 1 injury that has been transported to a local hospital. Traffic investigators are on scene at this time,” Sandy Springs police officials confirmed to Atlanta News First.

Sandy Springs police officials posted on their Twitter page a video that shows the aftermath of the crash and the damage to several cars involved.

Serious injury accident I-285 west at Roswell Road, all lanes shut down. pic.twitter.com/gGdWFO3qA9 — Sandy Springs Police (@SandySprings_PD) April 23, 2023

Georgia Department of Transportation officials also said all lanes are shut down.

There is no official word on what led up to the crash.

Officials said a serious injury was reported. It is unknown how many people were involved and how many people were injured at this time.

There is no official timetable as to when the lanes will reopen. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes if possible.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.