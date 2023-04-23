First Alert Forecast: Sunshine today ahead of an unsettled work week

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Sunday will bring lots of sunshine and comfortable temperatures.

The morning will start cool in the 40s and 50s, but temperatures will gradually climb into the upper 60s to low 70s through the afternoon.

Keep the jacket handy as we will start the work week in the 40s, with temperatures potentially falling into the 30s in the mountains tomorrow morning.

Through the day highs will climb into the mid to upper 60s, but paired with lots of sunshine.

We will stay dry through the day Tuesday, but late Tuesday a few showers are possible ahead of widespread rain Wednesday.

Wednesday is a First Alert as a chilly, widespread rain will take over North Georgia on and off throughout the day.

That will kick off an unsettled pattern as rain will be possible every day through Saturday.

