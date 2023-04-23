Positively Georgia
First Alert Forecast: Sunshine today ahead of an unsettled work week

Rain chances ramp up starting Wednesday
Nice today, but cooler and unsettled for the week
Nice today, but cooler and unsettled for the week(Atlanta News First)
By Courteney Jacobazzi
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Sunday will bring lots of sunshine and comfortable temperatures.

The morning will start cool in the 40s and 50s, but temperatures will gradually climb into the upper 60s to low 70s through the afternoon.

Keep the jacket handy as we will start the work week in the 40s, with temperatures potentially falling into the 30s in the mountains tomorrow morning.

Through the day highs will climb into the mid to upper 60s, but paired with lots of sunshine.

We will stay dry through the day Tuesday, but late Tuesday a few showers are possible ahead of widespread rain Wednesday.

Wednesday is a First Alert as a chilly, widespread rain will take over North Georgia on and off throughout the day.

That will kick off an unsettled pattern as rain will be possible every day through Saturday.

Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s today.(Atlanta News First)
Chilly through the overnight with lows as cold as the mid 30s in the mountains. Mid to upper 40s for the metro.(Atlanta News First)
First Alert: Widespread rain on the way Wednesday(Atlanta News First)
Nice end to the weekend. Rain returns Wednesday and kicks off an unsettled second half of the week.(Atlanta News First)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

