Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Man injured in shooting involving police at Greyhound bus station

Greyhound officials released a statement in response to a shooting investigation early Sunday morning at the Atlanta Greyhound station
Shooting investigation at Greyhound station
Shooting investigation at Greyhound station(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A shooting investigation is underway at the Greyhound bus station in downtown Atlanta early Sunday morning.

Atlanta police officials said around 4:40 a.m., officers were notified and alerted about an “unruly individual inside the terminal” on Forsyth Street. “It was determined that the individual was not a ticketed passenger.”

Officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that a 30-year-old man was “creating a disturbance where security transported outside. He would not leave the property,” which led officers to be involved. The man “produced a handgun and fired at both officers. One officer did return fire.”

The man was injured in the shooting and was transported to Grady Hospital. The current extent of his injuries and identity is unknown at this time.

Greyhound officials released the following statement saying in part:

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cobb County School District school bus drivers could get a pay raise
Cobb County school district responds to middle school threat
Shiloh Middle School
Gwinnett County students get sick after drug-infused drink brought to school
Tina Duffey Owner of Red Oak Lavender Farm near Dahlonega,
One of the largest lavender farms in Georgia continues to expand
Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on...
Expiring soon: Lottery officials still searching for $1.5 million Powerball winner
Cartersville
Woman accused of stealing oxtails and racks of ribs from store in Cartersville

Latest News

Sandy Springs crash
All lanes closed on I-285 West in Sandy Springs after multiple-car crash
Man injured in shooting involving police at Greyhound bus station
A group plays croquet at the inaugural Georgia Cup in Atlanta, GA.
U.S. Croquet Association hosts first-ever sanctioned event in Georgia
Atlanta mayor calls for task force to guide development of public safety training center.
ACLU member resigns from Public Safety Task Force