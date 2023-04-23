‘Slam Dunk for Mental Health’ evet held in Decatur

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The DeKalb County Criminal Justice Treatment Coalition hosted the “Slam Dunk for Mental Health” event, a two-day event held to help support the community and provide resources and fun opportunities for participants.

According to officials, the event was a double-elimination basketball tournament and mental health awareness event featuring support from local law enforcement, first responders, and other supporters in DeKalb County.

Slam Dunk For Mental Health (Lori D. Freeman)

"Slam Dunk for Mental Health" event in Decatur (Lori D. Freeman)

Slam Dunk For Mental Health (Lori D. Freeman)

Officials told Atlanta News First that the proceeds that are raised from the two-day event will help fund programs and services for participants in the DeKalb County Magistrate Court, Misdemeanor Mental Health Court.

It will also include assistance with transportation, medication/treatment, clothing/hygiene, food, and household items, and academic-related assistance.

Officials said, “The Misdemeanor Mental Health Court has a mission to “decriminalize mentally ill offenders by offering treatment instead of incarceration and has been committed to its mission since 2001.”

