U.S. Croquet Association hosts first-ever sanctioned event in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Wade Coleman has played croquet for 15 years. He used to be a lawyer. Now, he’s living the dream at Peachtree Hills Place, an upscale retirement community.

“Here? Title? I have no title!” Coleman laughed.

His current job, if you could call it that, is growing the popularity of croquet on the premises, which boasts Atlanta’s only two full-size croquet lawns.

“When I first started here, there was probably less than a half-dozen croquet players,” Coleman said.

Now, there are nearly a hundred.

It’s a sport growing in popularity in Georgia and around the Country, which is why U.S. Croquet Association President Damon Bidencope was on hand for Georgia’s first-ever sanctioned croquet tournament, The Georgia Cup.

“In the last 45 years, we have over 250 clubs and probably over 10,000 people playing tournament croquet across the country,” Bidencope said.

The event has drawn croquet clubs from all over the state vying for the shiny chalice.

“It gets very competitive,” Bidencope explained. “It looks very serene from outside the sidelines, but when you cross over the sidelines, every shot you take or every tactic you make is about punishing your opponent.”

“The rules are pretty simple. The goal is to strike the ball with a mallet so that it travels along the ground and through one of six wickets placed about the lawn.

“In the game we’re playing today, it’s the best-of-13 points,” Bidencope said. “So, it’s the first one to seven.”

And much of the fun is... in the fun.

“The camaraderie and the competition,” Coleman said. “You get to know people. You get to meet new people out here.”

So, in a sport that humbles the young, honors the old, and continues to grow, there’s always room to pick up a mallet.

“I think you’re going to see a lot more people playing.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.