Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

13-year-old wanted for murder of man in Lagrange, police say

Jayden Gunsby was named the suspect following the April 9 shooting death of 20-year-old Davaris Lindsey.
Jayden Gunsby
Jayden Gunsby(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police need your help locating a 13-year-old boy who reportedly shot and killed a man in Lagrange earlier this month.

Jayden Gunsby was named the suspect following the April 9 shooting death of 20-year-old Davaris Lindsey.

Officers responded to the area of McGregor Street and Colquitt Street after reports of a person shot.

When officers arrived they found a man identified as Davaris Lindsey with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Well Star West Georgia Medical where he later died.

“On April 12, 2023, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Jayden Gunsby, 13 years of age. This warrant charges Gunsby as an adult due to the offense being a Murder charge,” a news release stated.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Gunsby is asked to call Troup County 911, the LaGrange Police Department at (706)883-2603, or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706)812-1000.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tina Duffey Owner of Red Oak Lavender Farm near Dahlonega,
One of the largest lavender farms in Georgia continues to expand
Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on...
Expiring soon: Lottery officials still searching for $1.5 million Powerball winner
Cartersville
Woman accused of stealing oxtails, racks of ribs from store in Cartersville
Sandy Springs crash
Crash involving tractor-trailer shuts down I-285 in Sandy Springs
Dr. Charles Stanley
Public repose underway for late Atlanta Baptist pastor Dr. Charles Stanley

Latest News

‘Slam Dunk for Mental Health’ event held in Decatur
A new traffic light is up and running on Pleasantdale Road in front of Pleasantdale Elementary...
New traffic light switched on by Pleasantdale Road in DeKalb County
Tori Lang, murder victim
Jury selection gets underway in trial of man accused of killing Lithonia teen
Don Lemon arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel...
Anchor Don Lemon says he is fired from CNN