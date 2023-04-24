Acworth permanently closes off School Street rail crossing to vehicles

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of Acworth is pumping the brakes on the School Street railroad crossing and permanently closing it off to vehicles.

It’s a trouble spot that’s led trucks to get stuck on the tracks causing collisions with trains for more than a decade.

“The challenge at that particular crossing is the grade, it’s fairly steep so trucks, trailers things like that can get hung up on the railroad tracks as they attempt to cross,” said Acworth City Manager, James Albright.

The most recent incident at this intersection occurred last week. Police say there was a crash “involving a train and a utility trailer.”

The city says these collisions not only put lives at risk, but they also take up time and resources to clean up and direct traffic.

“The decision to close the crossing took place before the collision that happened last Wednesday,” said Albright.

Acworth’s City Manager says the city decided to close the crossing after receiving public input and after years of trying to stop trucks and trailers from crossing to prevent collisions.

“We have really littered the intersection with signage in an attempt to deter this, through all these attempts we still had 49 citations over the last 5 years,” said Albright.

In a notice posted to the City of Acworth’s website, the city acknowledges the inconvenience but says safety comes first.

In the notice, the city adds the railroad can carry hazardous materials through the community, which could turn into a serious public health event should there be a derailment.

“As most people know around the country right now train derailments are a big issue and after a lot of consideration, a lot of feedback we decided in the best interest of safety to close the intersection permanently,” said Albright.

CSX released the following statement in response to the recent railroad crossing closure:

At CSX, the safety of our employees and those who live in the communities where we operate is our highest priority. Our goal is to have zero incidents at our railroad crossings, so for us one crossing collision is too many. Closing redundant and unnecessary crossings improves public safety by eliminating the risk of crossing collisions. CSX is dedicated to reducing the number of redundant at-grade crossings on our network and has a long history of working with our public safety partners to identify crossings that are ideal candidates for upgrades, consolidation or closure. CSX is partnering with communities throughout our network to apply for funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act. This funding will modernize grade crossings or eliminate them altogether, as well as aid the passenger or commuter rail user. CSX has been actively working to reduce crossings across our network since the Federal Railroad Administration challenged all railroads to reduce the number of at-grade crossings by 25% in the 1990s. National statistics from the Federal Railroad Administration show fewer and fewer crossings collisions across the country over the last several decades. Our efforts to close crossings together with educating drivers on how to safely cross railroad tracks through organizations like Georgia Operation Lifesaver are effective, and we remain focused on that mission.

