Atlanta students at several campuses rally against training center

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Monday, students at a handful of Atlanta universities and colleges rallied against the development of the public safety training center, what many critics call ‘Cop City.’

“We’re using our power as students in DeKalb County who are a part of this community to say we’re here in Atlanta, we’re part of this community, and we don’t want this to be built,” said Brandy Nalyanya, a sophomore at Agnes Scott College.

Nalyanya helped organize a rally and potluck dinner, calling on school officials to publicly denounce the project.

“We’re just going to keep organizing against this because it’s looking like it’s not going to stop, but we have to keep speaking out,” Nalyanya said, in an interview with Atlanta News First.

As recently as Wednesday, Mayor Andre Dickens affirmed the project is moving forward.

“Every part of this project has been scrutinized and has been found to be fully compliant with the law and all environmental protection requirements, so we are moving forward,” said Mayor Andre Dickens.

Morehouse College, Emory University, and Georgia State University also held events to rally against the project.

“We see consistently funding going towards policing to solve crimes, and the lack of funding going to resources necessary for a community to thrive,” said Daxton Pettus, sophomore at Morehouse College. “That’s very represented in the West End and the AUC, one of the more under-served communities in Atlanta,” said Pettus.

Pettus shared pictures of students handing out ‘Stop Cop City’ t-shirts on campus Wednesday.

On Monday, a committee of the Atlanta City Council passed a resolution urging the state to require Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Bureau of Investigation officers wear body cameras.

“It is insane to think that there are officers in the field that do not have body cameras,” said Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari. “This is asking for the most basic level of accountability,” Bakhtiari said during a Public Safety & Legal administration Committee meeting.

On January 18, state troopers shot and killed an activist on the site of the public safety training center.

The troopers were not wearing body cameras at the time of the shooting, according to the GBI.

State troopers do not wear body cameras and instead rely on dash cameras to record traffic stops. There were no vehicles present near the shooting on January 18, according to a Georgia State Patrol spokesperson.

The full Atlanta City Council will have to vote and approve the resolution, but inevitably state legislators must be the ones to pass any legislation to require body cameras for state officers.

