Cobb County Police Department investigating a fatal crash

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A young boy loses his life after a single-vehicle accident in Cobb County on Saturday.

On April 22, the Cobb County Police Department Selective Traffic Enforcement Program responded to a crash on Brown Road and Brown Leaf Trail that left a 12-year-old boy dead. The driver 38-year-old Gregory P. Sagnan of Powder Springs was driving a 2006 BMW 750Li when he failed to maintain a single-lane curve and left the roadway hitting several trees, say police.

Gregory sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital but unfortunately, a 12-year-old boy who was sitting in the left rear back seat of the BMW died from injuries. Another 12-year-old boy who was sitting in the right front passenger seat was transported to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Scottish Rite Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Cobb County police are still investigating the crash and requesting anyone with additional information regarding the crash to contact 770-499-3987.

