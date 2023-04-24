Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Cobb County Police Department investigating a fatal crash

Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A young boy loses his life after a single-vehicle accident in Cobb County on Saturday.

On April 22, the Cobb County Police Department Selective Traffic Enforcement Program responded to a crash on Brown Road and Brown Leaf Trail that left a 12-year-old boy dead. The driver 38-year-old Gregory P. Sagnan of Powder Springs was driving a 2006 BMW 750Li when he failed to maintain a single-lane curve and left the roadway hitting several trees, say police.

Gregory sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital but unfortunately, a 12-year-old boy who was sitting in the left rear back seat of the BMW died from injuries. Another 12-year-old boy who was sitting in the right front passenger seat was transported to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Scottish Rite Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Cobb County police are still investigating the crash and requesting anyone with additional information regarding the crash to contact 770-499-3987.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tina Duffey Owner of Red Oak Lavender Farm near Dahlonega,
One of the largest lavender farms in Georgia continues to expand
Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on...
Expiring soon: Lottery officials still searching for $1.5 million Powerball winner
Cartersville
Woman accused of stealing oxtails, racks of ribs from store in Cartersville
Sandy Springs crash
Crash involving tractor-trailer shuts down I-285 in Sandy Springs
Dr. Charles Stanley
Public repose underway for late Atlanta Baptist pastor Dr. Charles Stanley

Latest News

File - Police lights
Police investigating after antisemitic flyers reportedly found in East Atlanta
YSL case defense Attorney Anastasia Manettas being arrested Thursday morning.
YSL attorney released on $5K bond after arrest
Shooting investigation at the Greyhound station in Atlanta.
GBI: Man opens fire on officers at Atlanta Greyhound bus station
Tyler Morgan
Georgia family helps police capture escaped inmate, holds him at gunpoint