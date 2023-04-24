Positively Georgia
Decatur First Baptist Church has 33rd homicide memorial service

By Jasmina Alston
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Decatur First Baptist Church had its 33rd homicide memorial service on Sunday to honor those victims and families in Metro Atlanta.

The service happened as National Crime Victims Rights week begins.

At Decatur First Baptist Church, they created a memorial wall for the victims of last year’s homicides in several Metro Atlanta counties.

They also provided support for those family members who lost someone.

“The churches need to do more support groups,” Bruce Cook, of the Crime Victims Advocacy Council, said. “They need to be more sensitive to the needs of crime victims in their congregation because it just doesn’t stop with the funeral or memorial service.”

