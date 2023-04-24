DeKalb County police set to host ‘community outreach event’

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The DeKalb County Police Department is set to host a free community outreach event on Saturday to help unite the community and provide necessary resources.

The “community outreach event” will be held at the Kroger Parking Lot on Wesley Chapel Road from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We are asking everyone who needs a gun lock to please come out and get one free of charge, no questions asked,” said DeKalb County Police Chief Mirtha Ramos. “We want to take this opportunity to bring needed resources into the community and look forward to seeing everyone there.”

According to police officials, attendees will be provided with free items while supplies last, including:

Gun locks

Blood pressure checks

Vitamin kits

Snacks & icees

Kid’s clothing, diapers, baby formula, books

Barber haircuts for youth (16 years and under)

Car seat checks

Officials are also set to provide information on creating a neighborhood watch, joining DKPD, Georgia Voter Registration, utility assistance, free phones for senior citizens, and more.

Representatives from Code Enforcement, Sanitation Department, DeKalb County School Board Mobile Learning Bus, DeKalb County Police Department Specialized Units, SWAT, and others will also be in attendance.

