DeKalb County School District bus involved in crash with bicyclist
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a DeKalb County School District bus was involved in a crash with a bicyclist on Monday afternoon.
Emergency crews responded to the 4200 block of Glenwood Road around 4:30 p.m. after reports of a crash. Upon arrival, officers found a bicyclist with injuries. The current extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
Officials with the DeKalb County School District released the following statement:
It is unknown if anyone else was injured in the crash.
