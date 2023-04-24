Positively Georgia
DeKalb County School District bus involved in crash with bicyclist

School bus graphic
School bus graphic(Associated Press)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a DeKalb County School District bus was involved in a crash with a bicyclist on Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the 4200 block of Glenwood Road around 4:30 p.m. after reports of a crash. Upon arrival, officers found a bicyclist with injuries. The current extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Officials with the DeKalb County School District released the following statement:

It is unknown if anyone else was injured in the crash.

