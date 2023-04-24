DeKalb County School District bus involved in crash with bicyclist

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a DeKalb County School District bus was involved in a crash with a bicyclist on Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the 4200 block of Glenwood Road around 4:30 p.m. after reports of a crash. Upon arrival, officers found a bicyclist with injuries. The current extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Officials with the DeKalb County School District released the following statement:

At approximately 4:30 this afternoon, a DeKalb County School District (DCSD) bus was involved in a collision with a bicyclist at the 4200 block of Glenwood Road. The bicyclist, who sustained unknown injuries, was alert and responding to first responders as he was being treated on-scene before being transported to an area medical facility for further evaluation and treatment. No students were aboard the bus at the time of the incident. DCSD continues to work closely with law enforcement to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident.

It is unknown if anyone else was injured in the crash.

