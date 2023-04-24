Family uses business to increase financial literacy, autism awareness

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Erika Blair McGrew is a wife, mother, finance professor, and financial consultant. She believes that her power, passion, and purpose lie in helping to decrease the wealth gap for vulnerable communities. She does this by educating, empowering, and equipping individuals with the mindset, skills, and strategies used to build wealth.

Erika first sought to bridge the wealth gap by developing an education and empowerment program for high school students that teaches financial literacy and investing. In addition to that, Erika is the founder and principal curriculum designer for Young Wall Street Inc., a 501 c(3) non-profit.

Since 2015, Young Wallstreet has taught high school students in Atlanta and Memphis how to build wealth through investing.

Erika joined Atlanta News First/ Peachtree TV to discuss financial literacy and the importance of raising awareness about autism.

