Fani Willis sends letter to Fulton Co. Sheriff on Donald Trump investigation

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has sent a letter to law enforcement officials regarding former president Donald Trump’s investigation, according to officials.

Here is the official letter addressed to Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat:

The nation’s 45th commander-in-chief was escorted from Trump Tower to the courthouse by the Secret Service, and later to a local airport for a private-jet flight to Florida. Trump was scheduled to speak from his Palm Beach, Florida, home, Tuesday evening at a rally. At least 500 prominent supporters have been invited, with some of the most pro-Trump congressional Republicans expected to attend.

A conviction would not prevent Trump from running for or winning the presidency in 2024.

Trump’s indictment adds to his list of firsts in American politics:

First president to be impeached in the 21st century

First president to be impeached twice in U.S. history, as well as the first to be acquitted twice;

First president in the 21st century to be defeated in a re-election bid;

First Republican president since George H.W. Bush in 1992 to be defeated in a re-election bid;

First modern ex-president to lose a re-election bid and then launch a third bid.

First ex-president in history to face criminal charges.

First ex-president in history to face criminal charges while running a White House campaign.

