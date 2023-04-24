Positively Georgia
Fani Willis sends letter to Fulton Co. Sheriff on Donald Trump investigation

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in...
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in Indianapolis, Friday, April 14, 2023. Trump has raised more than $34 million for his 2024 campaign since the start of the year, according to his campaign.((AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File))
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has sent a letter to law enforcement officials regarding former president Donald Trump’s investigation, according to officials.

Here is the official letter addressed to Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat:

The nation’s 45th commander-in-chief was escorted from Trump Tower to the courthouse by the Secret Service, and later to a local airport for a private-jet flight to Florida. Trump was scheduled to speak from his Palm Beach, Florida, home, Tuesday evening at a rally. At least 500 prominent supporters have been invited, with some of the most pro-Trump congressional Republicans expected to attend.

A conviction would not prevent Trump from running for or winning the presidency in 2024.

Trump’s indictment adds to his list of firsts in American politics:

  • First president to be impeached in the 21st century
  • First president to be impeached twice in U.S. history, as well as the first to be acquitted twice;
  • First president in the 21st century to be defeated in a re-election bid;
  • First Republican president since George H.W. Bush in 1992 to be defeated in a re-election bid;
  • First modern ex-president to lose a re-election bid and then launch a third bid.
  • First ex-president in history to face criminal charges.
  • First ex-president in history to face criminal charges while running a White House campaign.
