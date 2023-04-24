Fani Willis sends letter to Fulton Co. Sheriff on Donald Trump investigation
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has sent a letter to law enforcement officials regarding former president Donald Trump’s investigation, according to officials.
Here is the official letter addressed to Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat:
The nation’s 45th commander-in-chief was escorted from Trump Tower to the courthouse by the Secret Service, and later to a local airport for a private-jet flight to Florida. Trump was scheduled to speak from his Palm Beach, Florida, home, Tuesday evening at a rally. At least 500 prominent supporters have been invited, with some of the most pro-Trump congressional Republicans expected to attend.
A conviction would not prevent Trump from running for or winning the presidency in 2024.
Trump’s indictment adds to his list of firsts in American politics:
- First president to be impeached in the 21st century
- First president to be impeached twice in U.S. history, as well as the first to be acquitted twice;
- First president in the 21st century to be defeated in a re-election bid;
- First Republican president since George H.W. Bush in 1992 to be defeated in a re-election bid;
- First modern ex-president to lose a re-election bid and then launch a third bid.
- First ex-president in history to face criminal charges.
- First ex-president in history to face criminal charges while running a White House campaign.
