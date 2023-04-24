Fatal crash shuts down a portion of Jonesboro Road in South Fulton

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway of a fatal traffic collision in Fulton County.

Police are currently investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened around 8 a.m. Monday where one woman has been reported to have died.

The accident happened on the 2800 block of Jonesboro Road between Bethsaida Road and Old National Highway.

Traffic is shut down in both directions and is expected to be down for a couple of hours.

The South Fulton Police Department is currently investigating the scene, more information will be provided as it comes in.

