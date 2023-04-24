Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Fatal crash shuts down a portion of Jonesboro Road in South Fulton

(WBNG)
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway of a fatal traffic collision in Fulton County.

Police are currently investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened around 8 a.m. Monday where one woman has been reported to have died.

The accident happened on the 2800 block of Jonesboro Road between Bethsaida Road and Old National Highway.

Traffic is shut down in both directions and is expected to be down for a couple of hours.

The South Fulton Police Department is currently investigating the scene, more information will be provided as it comes in.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tina Duffey Owner of Red Oak Lavender Farm near Dahlonega,
One of the largest lavender farms in Georgia continues to expand
Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on...
Expiring soon: Lottery officials still searching for $1.5 million Powerball winner
Cartersville
Woman accused of stealing oxtails, racks of ribs from store in Cartersville
Sandy Springs crash
Crash involving tractor-trailer shuts down I-285 in Sandy Springs
Dr. Charles Stanley
Public repose underway for late Atlanta Baptist pastor Dr. Charles Stanley

Latest News

SPRING MUST HAVES
Tori Lang, murder victim
Jury selection gets underway in trial of man accused of killing Lithonia teen
James Andrew “Drew” Cecil
Former Forsyth County teacher arrested for sex crimes against children
The probability of a claim denial is high if the air conditioner or heater is past its lifespan...
Here’s why a home warranty for your air conditioner is a bad idea