Fatal shooting involving officer under investigation in Douglas County

Man killed after charging at deputies with a knife in Douglas Co.
Officer involved shooting under investigation in Douglas County
Officer involved shooting under investigation in Douglas County(Georgia Bureau of Investigation)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITHIA SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A deadly shooting involving an officer late Sunday evening is under investigation in Douglas County, according to Georgia Bureau of Investigation officials.

According to GBI officials, around 9:58 p.m., officers responded to a 9-1-1 call at a Lithia Springs home after a reported “domestic dispute.”

Responding officers found a woman “covered in blood and attempting to get away from a man inside the home,” officials told Atlanta News First.

The man was identified as 39-year-old Lithia Springs man Robernard Benjamin.

“Deputies saw Benjamin armed with a knife inside the home. Deputies gave Benjamin verbal commands to drop the knife that he did not obey. Benjamin then charged at the woman and toward deputies while holding the knife. One of the deputies shot Benjamin and he died at the scene,” GBI officials said.

Officials added that an autopsy will be conducted on Benjamin by the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office.

“The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Douglas Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review,” GBI officials continued.

