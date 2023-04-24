Fatal shooting on Paines Avenue in northwest Atlanta under investigation

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was shot and killed Sunday night in northwest Atlanta.

The Atlanta Police Department says around 8:20 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Paines Avenue NW and located a male with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Homicide investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The investigation continues.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Atlanta Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

