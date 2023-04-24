Positively Georgia
First Alert Forecast: Light sprinkles early, cooler and mostly sunny afternoon

Rain should end by sunrise leading to a partly sunny afternoon
By Courteney Jacobazzi and Rodney Harris
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

A few light sprinkles will be possible for early morning commuters, but come sunrise, that rain should taper off giving way to partly sunny skies.

Temperatures today will be a touch cooler than yesterday, topping out in the mid to upper 60s. With that said, you’ll probably want a light jacket through the first half of the day.

While we stay dry Tuesday, we enter into quite the unsettled pattern come mid-week.

We have a First Alert for Wednesday and Thursday as scattered showers will be likely, with temperatures in the mid 60s. In the mountains, temperatures might not make it out of the 50s.

Unfortunately, our unsettled pattern doesn’t come to an end for the weekend. Rain will be possible Friday through Sunday as another weather system approaches and ultimately moves through the area.

Most of the week we will be below average temperature wise, with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s. The only exception looks to be Friday where highs will climb into the upper 70s.

Needless to say, keep the umbrella handy this week!

Few sprinkles early, dry and partly sunny through the afternoon with highs only in the mid to...
Few sprinkles early, dry and partly sunny through the afternoon with highs only in the mid to upper 60s.(ANF)
Overnight lows will drop into the mid 40s under mostly clear skies.
Overnight lows will drop into the mid 40s under mostly clear skies.(ANF)
We have a First Alert for Wednesday and Thursday for widespread rain.
We have a First Alert for Wednesday and Thursday for widespread rain.(ANF)
Dry and mild to start the week. Unsettled pattern sets up mid week through the weekend.
Dry and mild to start the week. Unsettled pattern sets up mid week through the weekend.(ANF)

