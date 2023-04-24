First Alert Forecast: Light sprinkles early, cooler and mostly sunny afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

A few light sprinkles will be possible for early morning commuters, but come sunrise, that rain should taper off giving way to partly sunny skies.

Temperatures today will be a touch cooler than yesterday, topping out in the mid to upper 60s. With that said, you’ll probably want a light jacket through the first half of the day.

While we stay dry Tuesday, we enter into quite the unsettled pattern come mid-week.

We have a First Alert for Wednesday and Thursday as scattered showers will be likely, with temperatures in the mid 60s. In the mountains, temperatures might not make it out of the 50s.

Unfortunately, our unsettled pattern doesn’t come to an end for the weekend. Rain will be possible Friday through Sunday as another weather system approaches and ultimately moves through the area.

Most of the week we will be below average temperature wise, with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s. The only exception looks to be Friday where highs will climb into the upper 70s.

Needless to say, keep the umbrella handy this week!

