Former Forsyth County teacher arrested for sexual exploitation of children

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A former teacher was arrested Friday in Forsyth County on possession of child pornography and sexual exploitation of children.

On April 14, deputies said, they received a tip at their Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children about a teacher whose internet search contained sensitive information about the online sexual exploitation of a child.

After further investigation, it was revealed that the suspect was 38-year-old James Andrew “Drew” Cecil of Cumming, a teacher at Poole’s Mill Elementary School. Cecil was removed from the classroom while the investigation was being conducted, said deputies. Cecil was arrested and taken into custody without incident on April 21 after detectives obtained 9 warrants for possession of child pornography and 1 warrant for sexual exploitation of children. He is currently at the Forsyth County Jail and being held on a $55,200 bond.

This is still an ongoing investigation and no children from the Forsyth County School District were involved in this investigation, say deputies.

James Andrew “Drew” Cecil taught and coached volleyball at North Forsyth High School from 2016-21, and taught 4th grade at Poole’s Mill Elementary School since 2021. He has not been at school since April 14 when we were made aware of the allegations against him. As of April 21, he is no longer employed with Forsyth County Schools. We are legally unable to share additional personnel information. Our staff will continue to work with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office on this ongoing investigation. If parents/guardians or former students have information relative to these charges, they should contact the Sheriff’s Office.

