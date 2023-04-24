Positively Georgia
Georgia country music singer C.W. Smith to release new song

By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - C.W. Smith is on a mission to bring classic country music back from the quiet death the genre suffered in the early 2000s.

With influences ranging from outlaw country in the 70s to the crisp, melodic, and moody storytelling of the 90s, C.W. has forged a one-of-a-kind sound that stands out in a crowded, modern pop-country scene.

Truly independent, C.W. finances his own recordings by playing gigs, working as a fireman, and serving as an explosive ordnance disposal sergeant in the Georgia Army National Guard.

C.W. Smith joined Atlanta News First/ Peachtree TV to talk about his new hit song.

