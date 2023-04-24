Georgia Gwinnett College senior creates compost program to address food waste

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A senior at Georgia Gwinnett College (GGC) is making it his mission to eliminate food waste on campus by turning food scraps into something scrumptious.

Growing up in Jamaica, Stephen Johnson embraced self-sufficiency and sustainable living. So, when the environmental science major was tasked with a research assignment related to his field, he knew just the thing: a composting program on campus.

“We needed the faculty involved, workers in the dining hall involved,” Johnson explained. “I had to network and socialize with these people to make this happen.

Johnson named his program ‘Roots to Shoots’, a hands-on experience with a focus on sustainable farming practices and community outreach and engagement.

“I wanted to minimize the waste GGC produces and that is good for the environment,” Johnson explained. “Anybody can use this system.

Roughly, 3,000 meals are served at the on-campus dining hall daily. Twice a week, Johnson and a team of volunteers collect between 80 and 120 pounds of wasted fruits and vegetables from the dining hall. The organic waste is then put through a three-bin compost system where, over time, it breaks down into nutrient-rich soil.

“We put all our fruits and vegetables in here and the flies, worms, bacteria, they break it down,” Johnson said pointing to the compost system, which was donated by a local nonprofit.

The material is used as fertilizer to grow fruits and vegetables on the school’s new micro-farm. The hope is to someday use the produce to feed students on campus and people in need.

“It’s a cyclical process,” Johnson said. “We need innovation to keep our environments clean and to provide for ourselves as well.”

Keaton Hartfield is a sophomore at GGC and helps Johnson collect scraps. He said being on the farm makes him feel closer to his late grandmother.

“My grandmother was a gardener,” he explained. “Being able to do the same thing she did when I was kid, and still do it at school while taking classes is a dream.”

“Steve is fantastic,” said Dr. James Russell, professor of biology. “And he’s really taken control of this and that’s what you want to see in an undergraduate, someone who takes responsibility and agency for these things like this.”

Johnson hopes his sustainable program is eventually incorporated into the college’s curriculum so that it continues long after he graduates.

Data shows 800,000 tons of wasted food ends up in Georgia landfills each year. Forty-eight percent of that comes from metro Atlanta.

