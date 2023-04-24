Positively Georgia
Georgia man works to make music accessible to all

By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Tucked into a corner at the Kirkwood Library, is Reginald Peterson’s mission, in motion.

“It’s their beat. It is their song. It is something that they created,” said Reginald Peterson Founder of Jubal Art House.

“Well, I have always loved theater and being on stage and being up there, to be with the creative people,” said Bryson Powell 13-year-old.

The non-profit Jubal Art House does just that; teaches kids how to create their own beats, bringing music to kids who might not have the same access to instruments and tools as others. And they do it for free.

”When you have a laptop and a controller, you can pretty much create anywhere,” said Peterson, ”They can look back and say, I can create this! I did this!”

Kids learn notation, time signatures, scales, and terminology.

”The biggest thing about this program to me is this knowledgeable, trustworthy, black man that he gets to see emulate, who likes what he likes that has been places he wants to go to; who gives him hope and an example that it is possible,” said Jody Ryans, Bryson’s Mom.

