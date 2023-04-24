Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Former Georgia political candidate arrested on multiple charges, including kidnapping

Zephaniah Baker
Zephaniah Baker(Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First/WTVM) - A former Columbus mayoral candidate, politician and pastor is facing multiple charges, including kidnapping.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Unit, along with the US Marshals, executed a search warrant at 12:45 a.m. Saturday for Zephaniah Dwayne Baker.

The sheriff’s office says Baker had active warrants issued by the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office for the following:

  • Felony - Kidnapping
  • Felony - Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime
  • Felony - Aggravated Assault Disfigure
  • Misdemeanor - Battery (Family Violence Act)
  • Misdemeanor - Cruelty to Children, Third Degree

Baker was arrested and transported to the Muscogee County Jail without incident where he is waiting to be transported back to Cobb County.

Officials say this case was worked in conjunction with the FBI, Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, Cobb County Police Department, Russell County Sheriff’s Office, and Phenix City Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tina Duffey Owner of Red Oak Lavender Farm near Dahlonega,
One of the largest lavender farms in Georgia continues to expand
Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on...
Expiring soon: Lottery officials still searching for $1.5 million Powerball winner
Sandy Springs crash
Crash involving tractor-trailer shuts down I-285 in Sandy Springs
Cartersville
Woman accused of stealing oxtails, racks of ribs from store in Cartersville
Dr. Charles Stanley
Public repose underway for late Atlanta Baptist pastor Dr. Charles Stanley

Latest News

File - police lights
Fatal shooting on Paines Avenue in northwest Atlanta under investigation
One person is dead after a shootout at gas station in Gwinnett County.
Shootout at gas station in Gwinnett leaves one dead, police say
Cartersville
Woman accused of stealing oxtails, racks of ribs from store in Cartersville
Coosa River in Floyd County
Body of missing 38-year-old man recovered from Coosa River