Former Georgia political candidate arrested on multiple charges, including kidnapping

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First/WTVM) - A former Columbus mayoral candidate, politician and pastor is facing multiple charges, including kidnapping.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Unit, along with the US Marshals, executed a search warrant at 12:45 a.m. Saturday for Zephaniah Dwayne Baker.

The sheriff’s office says Baker had active warrants issued by the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office for the following:

Felony - Kidnapping

Felony - Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

Felony - Aggravated Assault Disfigure

Misdemeanor - Battery (Family Violence Act)

Misdemeanor - Cruelty to Children, Third Degree

Baker was arrested and transported to the Muscogee County Jail without incident where he is waiting to be transported back to Cobb County.

Officials say this case was worked in conjunction with the FBI, Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, Cobb County Police Department, Russell County Sheriff’s Office, and Phenix City Police Department.

