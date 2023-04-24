Gwinnett Co. fire officials, American Red Cross to discuss fire safety

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Gwinnett County Department of Fire and Emergency Services and American Red Cross are working together to discuss fire safety and the importance of a working smoke alarm.

Gwinnett County officials announced the “smoke alarm blitz” will happen at the Kingsport Subdivision on Monfort Road in Lawrenceville at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

“The best defense residents have when a fire breaks out is the presence of working smoke alarms. Smoke alarms provide early warning and allow occupants to safely escape from a burning home. Working smoke alarms, home escape plans, and practicing fire drills saves lives and protects property,” said Gwinnett County officials.

